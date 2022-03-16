Widow Mourns Husband Killed in Wrong-Way Crash on Okeechobee Road

A family is in mourning after a wrong-way crash killed a young father last month in northwest Miami-Dade.

Leonardo Hernandez, 31, died early morning on Feb. 22 while on his way to work when a driver going the wrong way crashed into him on Okeechobee Road near Krome Avenue.

"My husband was the best in the world," his widow, Laura Cabrera, told NBC 6 Wednesday.

The other driver was injured and taken to Kendall Hospital. He has so far not been charged with any crime.

"He left a family with nothing," Cabrera said.

The couple has an 8-month old baby and just got married in September. They met 20 years ago when they were students in Cuba.

"All I ask is justice," Cabrera said, adding that she believes justice will be served.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

Florida Highway Patrol officials are investigating the crash and gathering evidence, including the toxicology report for the driver, but it could take up to six months to get that report and any other elements that could constitute a chargeable offense.