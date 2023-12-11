Wild dashcam video shows high-speed chase of stolen Amazon van on I-95

Newly released dashcam video shows a dramatic high-speed chase ending in the middle of I-95 last week.

The driver, who faces a list of charges including grand theft, is accused of stealing an Amazon truck from a car dealership, then flooring it.

Investigators say the man behind the wheel was Jose Carlos Blanquicett.

Florida Highway Patrol says Blanquicett had just stolen the truck from a North Miami car dealership. The truck was delivering parts.

In the video, a state trooper keeps a close distance to the truck as it swerves in and out of express lanes, onto the shoulder, and crosses all lanes of traffic on I-95.

The trooper uses a PIT maneuver to try to stop it near the 69th Street exit, but it doesn’t work.

The trooper goes in for a second PIT maneuver, and again it’s unsuccessful.

The driver regains control of the truck, crosses into the express barrier and takes off again.

A third pit maneuver causes the truck to spin out of the express lanes, but the driver somehow regains control and continues the chase.

A fourth pit maneuver causes glass to shatter and debris to fly off from both vehicles but it doesn’t stop the pursuit. At some point, the trooper’s car gives out.

In the middle of the chase, investigators say the suspect abandoned the truck and started running, eventually surrendering to officers.

Last week, cell phone video showed what led up to the wild chase.

Blanquicett appeared in court on Wednesday. During the hearing, it was revealed that the suspect also had a cocaine charge and allegedly attempted to sexually assault someone before stealing the truck.

The details of that charge are still unclear.

