High-speed chase of stolen cargo van ends in crash and arrest on I-95 in Miami-Dade

A high-speed chase on Interstate 95 in Miami-Dade involving a stolen cargo van ended in a crash and an arrest Tuesday, officials said.

Florida Highway Patrol officials said the incident began when troopers tried to stop a stolen Ford cargo van on southbound I-95 near Northwest 79th Street.

The driver refused to stop and fled, officials said.

Troopers were able to use a P.I.T. maneuver on the van near State Road 112, causing it to crash.

The driver tried to flee on foot but was quickly taken into custody.

Officials haven't released the driver's identity or said what charges they face.