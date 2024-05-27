Wild shootout caught on camera after gunman opens fire in Miami Gardens

Surveillance video obtained by Only in Dade captured a terrifying shootout that broke out in Miami Gardens Saturday.

Nearly 30 seconds of active gunfire was caught on camera as one of the shooters is seen on the driveway of a home on the 3300 block of NW 202 Terrace.

“The bullets were flying," said one neighbor who wished to remain anonymous. "And when I say flying they were flying.”

People who live in the area told NBC6 they heard at least 50 gunshots early Saturday evening.

“I went to my son and tell him go down! Go down! Lay down! And my son was already down," the neighbor said.

NBC6 cameras captured the aftermath.

Bullet holes were visible all over a car parked outside the home, the front door was shattered and the walls were also riddled with bullets.

The violent shootout even caused some collateral damage.

"My neighbor’s tire got shot too from all the bullets coming from over there," the neighbor said.

Carolina Hunter has lived on the block for more than five years and says it is a family-friendly neighborhood.

“I am just shocked and in awe of what’s happening," Hunter said. "We have kids. I have a lot of grandkids around and definitely we are aware of what’s going on over there, but we don't know exactly. We hope the cops do what they have to do.”

At this time, it is unclear if there were any injuries.

NBC6 reached out to Miami Gardens Police and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue regarding any transports to the hospital, but is still waiting to hear back.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.