Wild Video Captures Amazon Driver Robbed at Gunpoint in Central Florida

Deputies arrested two men in Central Florida who they said were involved in a terrifying incident caught on camera were they robbed an Amazon delivery driver at gunpoint.

NBC affiliate WESH-TV reports the incident happened January 13 at an apartment complex south of Orlando, where the driver parked the truck and delivered several packages.

Dashcam video inside the truck showed two men - Arkimase Divinard, 22, and Joel Aime, 23, - waiting for him and later demanding money from the driver as they entered the truck.

Divinard pulled out a gun and pointed it at the driver before both men are seen stealing around 10 packages. Aime and Divinard later entered a white van and took off from the scene.

Orange County Sheriff's Office deputies later took both men into custody and charged them with several counts, including robbery with a firearm. Deputies said both men have 85 felony charges and 11 convictions combined in their criminal history.

The driver was not hurt.