Wild video shows DUI crash that left Miami Gardens Police officer, 2 others hospitalized

New surveillance footage shows a car running a red light and slamming into a Miami Gardens Police SUV in a crash that left an officer and two others hospitalized and a driver facing charges.

The crash happened around 2:40 a.m. Tuesday. Police said the officer was on routine patrol and driving southbound on 27th Avenue as he approached the light on 167th Street when a second vehicle ran the red light and struck the officer.

Surveillance footage released Thursday showed the car, a black Dodge Charger, speeding through the intersection and crashing into the police SUV, causing the SUV to spin around multiple times.

Police said the officer became trapped in the SUV, while the Charger caught fire while the driver and passengers were still inside.

Police are investigating an early morning crash in Miami Gardens Tuesday that left three people injured, including an officer, officials said. NBC6's Lorena Inclan reports.

An officer who responded to the scene was able to pull the driver and passengers out.

The officer had to be airlifted to Jackson Memorial Hospital's Ryder Trauma Center, and two people from the other car were also transported to Ryder Trauma. The officer, a 4-year veteran of the department, suffered a shoulder injury that may require surgery but was later released from the hospital.

Police later announced that the driver of the second vehicle, 36-year-old Luis Andrew James, was charged with driving under the influence, and possession of crack cocaine and cannabis.

Miami-Dade Corrections Luis Andrew James

According to an arrest report, James had a strong odor of alcohol on his breath, slurred speech, and was unsteady on his feet.

Inside the Charger were multiple baggies containing 162.9 grams of crack-cocaine and 750 grams of marijuana, the report said.

James was arrested and booked into jail. Attorney information wasn't available.

"This unfortunate event underscores the severity and potential consequences of impaired driving. Red light signals are not suggestions, they are crucial devices that help prevent accidents and maintain order on our streets," Miami Gardens Police Chief Delma Noel-Pratt said. "Disregarding these signal endangers violators and innocent bystanders like my officer who was on routine patrol at the time. I want to make it very clear that the Miami Gardens Police Department will not tolerate reckless disregard for traffic laws in this city under any circumstance.”