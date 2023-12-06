Driver facing charges after crash in Miami Gardens injures 3, including police officer

The driver who ran a red light early Tuesday and struck a Miami Gardens police cruiser is facing serious charges after the crash injured three people including an officer, officials said.

According to Miami Gardens Police, at about 2:42 a.m., the officer was on routine patrol and driving southbound on 27th Avenue as he approached the light on 167th Street when a second vehicle ran the red light and struck the officer.

Video from the scene showed what appeared to be a black Dodge Charger that was being towed away from the scene with part of a fence still attached to it.

Images from the scene also captured the police officer's car perched on a ramp near an overpass to the 826, with the front end suffering extensive damage.

The officer has to be airlifted to Jackson Memorial Hospital's Ryder Trauma Center, and two passengers from the other car were also transported to Ryder Trauma.

The passengers in the second car were in critical condition, but the officer has since been released from the hospital and is resting at home.

The driver of the second vehicle was charged with driving under the influence, and possession of crack cocaine and Cannabis and was transported to Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center.

At this time, authorities have not yet released the identities of the officer or the other passengers involved.

This is a developing story. Check back with NBC6 for updates.