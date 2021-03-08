first alert weather

Windy Monday in South Florida Before Temperatures Slowly Rise

Winds will shift to the northeast later Monday, potentially bringing in a spotty shower from the ocean

South Florida residents and visitors will need to use some extra hairspray Monday with wind picking up across the area, but that may not be necessary by the end of the work week.

Look for blustery and cool conditions to linger Monday with crisp 50s to start the day, followed by afternoon low 70s. We have a wind advisory in play for coastal Broward and Miami-Dade until 7 a.m. and a high risk of rip currents and a small craft advisory for the balance of the day.

Winds will shift to the northeast later Monday, potentially bringing in a spotty shower from the ocean. 

The area remains on the breezy side for the next couple of days and slowly warm up too. Winds should be much lighter as highs push back to 80 degrees by the end of the week.

This weekend will be rain-free and warm with highs right back to the mid-80s. Don't expect much rain anytime soon.

