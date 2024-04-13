Witness calls 911 after Homestead woman is carjacked and kidnapped at gunpoint in Seminole County

The search grows for the suspects who officials say kidnapped and murdered a Homestead woman in Central Florida Thursday. That terrifying encounter was captured on camera.

The Seminole County Sheriff’s Office released the 911 from a witness.

“You need to do something now because I don't know what's going on,” the witness said.

Detectives in Seminole County say a man got out the green car with a gun, walked up to the white dodge and pointed it at the driver, Katherine Aguasvivas. They say the man then gets in the passenger seat and the 31-year-old starts driving, while another man in the green car follows them.

The Seminole County Sheriff says they believe they later found the white dodge on fire with Aguasvivas’ body inside, but they still have to confirm it is her through DNA. He says they also found a dozen shell casings.

“There's no clear indicator why somebody would this, why would they target them,” Sheriff Dennis Lemma said.

Investigators say moments before the carjacking, Aguasvivas called her husband and told him someone was following her and had rammed her car. The witness called 911 soon after.

“He was chasing the car, hit the car, got out of the car with a hood over his face and had a machine gun it looked like,” the witness said.

Investigators say they have no reports that Aguasvivas or her husband called 911. Detectives say they have talked with him and the family.