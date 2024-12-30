Witness says fireman ‘flew out of truck' during Brightline train crash

Witnesses described the scary moments after a Brightline train and a fire truck crashed into each other in Delray Beach Saturday morning.

Christophe Lirola says he was out on his balcony when he saw it happen. Mangled steel and shattered glass were all that was left behind.

“One fireman flew out of the truck,” Lirola said. “I could see him actually fly out of the truck.”

Lirola, who lives one block away on Third Avenue, ran over to help.

“I rushed down from my apartment running this way,” he said.

He took cellphone video that showed the aftermath.

“The one fireman was helping the other firemen out of what was left of the fire truck, while the other fireman was on the ground, almost motionless,” Lirola said. “I could see he was conscious and civilians were helping him.”

Investigators say the impact of the crash sent three firefighters and 12 passengers to the hospital.

Javier Columbie was walking nearby with his dad when he saw the aftermath of the crash. He saw the fire truck destroyed.

“It was not even half of it, it was pretty damaged,” Columbie said.

The NTSB, Brightline, and Delray Beach Police are investigating the crash.