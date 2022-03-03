Woman, 2 Men Sought in Miami-Dade Real Estate Fraud Scheme: Police

A woman and two men are being sought in connection with a real estate fraud scheme in Miami-Dade that has targeted more than a dozen victims, authorities said.

Priscilla Marie Contreras, 32, Yordani Carriles Diaz, 43, and Deinoser Bravo, 47, are wanted in connection with the fraud scheme, Homestead Police officials said Thursday.

Officials said Contreras would act as a realtor and lure victims to vacant residences through social media. Once the victims were there, Diaz and Bravo would pose as homeowners and conduct money transactions with the victims, officials said.

Police said the group is involved in at least eight cases in Homestead and about the same number in Miami-Dade County.

"The Homestead Police Department believes that these subjects are actively engaged in this fraud," police said in a statement. "We want to alert the public to these subjects and hopefully avoid further frauds."

Anyone with information on the trio is asked to call Homestead Police at 305-247-1535 or Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.