Woman Accused of Shooting Manager Who Fired Her Surrenders to Authorities: Police

A woman who is accused of shooting her former manager in the chest after she was fired from her job at a Metro by T-Mobile in Lauderhill has surrendered to authorities at the Broward Sheriff's Office Main Jail, police said.

Just around midnight Sunday, 27-year-old Rachel Boisette surrendered to authorities and has been charged with attempted homicide with a firearm, police said.

Investigators were at the scene of a hit-and-run in the 5500 block of West Oakland Park Boulevard Friday, when they got a call about someone trespassing at the T-Mobile store nearby.

Moments later, police say the victim ran up to officers, saying that he had been shot multiple times in the chest.

He was rushed to Broward Health. His condition is unclear.

Boisette was a former worker who came to the store to confront her manager about being fired.

Investigators say the two started arguing — things got heated, and then Boisette shot the victim and ran off.