Woman Accused of Stabbing Another Woman in the Head in West Park

A 22-year-old woman diagnosed with mental health issues is facing a charge of attempted murder after stabbing another woman in the head in a dispute over a baby, the Broward Sheriff’s Office said.

According to the arrest report, Ziana Letryce Taylor was visiting a friend in West Park about 9 p.m. Saturday. The friend – whose name was redacted from the report – told Taylor not to put an infant on the couch in case the child rolls off onto the floor and hits its head.

Broward Sheriff's Office

The friend left the living room and Taylor became annoyed, followed her into a bedroom, pulled out a knife with a 5-to-8-inch blade, and stabbed the friend four times in the back of her head, causing superficial wounds, the report stated.

The stabbing victim yelled for help and another family member in the home grabbed Taylor, avoided being stabbed, and disarmed her. Taylor left the home with the baby, investigators said.

The victim was treated at Memorial Regional Hospital.

Detectives were told Taylor has not taken her prescribed medication, does not know how to console the child when it's upset, yells at the infant, and that Taylor was seen shaking the baby in June, the report stated.

The report redacted the baby's age, gender, and relationship with Taylor.

Miramar Police said they found Taylor and the baby about 1 a.m. Sunday in the Swifty Coin Laundromat at 4800 W. Hallandale Beach Boulevard in Pembroke Park.

Taylor declined to speak to police without a lawyer present, but detectives noted she could not say her name, and didn’t know the date, the state she was in, or the current U.S. president.

She was arrested and charged with second-degree attempted murder and interfering with the custody of a child.

At her first court appearance Sunday, Taylor wanted out of jail.

"They told me I’m supposed to, uh, if I don’t have a bond, can somebody do a pre-trial release so I can get released today?” she asked.

Broward Judge Phoebee Francois denied the request and ordered Taylor to stay away from the West Park home and have no weapons in her possession if she's released.

Both the assistant state attorney and the public defender asked the judge to get Taylor a mental health evaluation and the judge agreed.

Taylor remains in the Broward County Jail on bonds totaling $115,000, records show.