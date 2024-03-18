Woman arrested after allegedly assaulting officer and father at Hialeah Gardens police station

A woman appeared in bond court on Sunday after being arrested for allegedly assaulting both her father and an officer at the Hialeah Gardens Police Department.

Police say the incident happened on Saturday.

The father reportedly drove his daughter to the station after she attacked him in the car, striking his face and hitting just above his right eye, according to an arrest report.

Since the two were near the Hialeah Gardens Police Department, the father reportedly decided to drive them there for assistance.

Officers later entered the lobby to find the father on top of his daughter, pinning her to the floor, the arrest report stated.

An officer initially threw the father off of her, assuming he was the aggressor; however, after the situation was explained, officers sat the woman down to speak with her.

The woman, identified as 36-year-old Yisell Ripoll, then allegedly kicked an officer's legs and also spat at the officer, according to the arrest report.

Ripoll was then pinned down by the officer and later taken to a holding room inside the Hialeah Gardens Police Department. She was later transported to TGK for booking, police confirmed.

On Sunday, Ripoll appeared before a judge in court, who set her bond at $3,500. Ripoll was also ordered to stay away from her father.

She faces domestic violence charges for assaulting her father as well as battery on a police officer.