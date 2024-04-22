Woman arrested after attempting to poison dogs, days before stealing them from Miami-Dade home

Miami-Dade Police arrested a woman in connection with a case caught on camera of two suspects stealing three French bulldogs from a Princeton home back in February.

Surveillance video showed the alleged theft that happened on the afternoon of Feb. 29.

A dark Toyota Sienna pulled up to the home and a short time later, a person in a black hoodie was seen throwing the dogs over the fence to the backyard to another person in a gray hoodie on the other side.

The dogs were heard yelping in the video as they were thrown over the fence and appeared to hit a trash can beside the house before falling to the ground.

According to an arrest report, on Friday, police arrested 25-year-old Leslie Jane Diaz Martinez in connection to the theft.

Leslie Jane Diaz Martinez

Earlier this month, investigators received forensic analysis from cell phones belonging to one of the suspects, 26-year-old Nelson Steven Rodriguez, that were seized during his arrest in March, an arrest report said.

A review of the data showed that there was written communication between Rodriguez and Martinez and that they had conspired to poison the victim's dogs days before the burglary, the report said.

Officials said detectives were able to identify Rodriguez as the victim's neighbor.

Nelson Steven Rodriguez

According to the report, additional evidence revealed that Martinez had full knowledge and conspired with Rodriguez for the burglary after the dogs survived the initial poisoning attempt.

Further evidence revealed Martinez kept the dogs hidden in her home after the incident and conspired with Rodriguez to give the dogs away to an unknown individual outside of Florida, the report said.

Owner Juan Galindo said that he had just left the house to run errands when he received a call from Rodriguez, who advised him that two people were breaking into his house.

"I came as fast as I could," said Galindo. "But by the time I got here, they were gone."

Galindo said that his three French bulldogs had been stolen by two individuals. The dogs included a mother, which his family has had for more than two years, and her 4-month-old puppies.

An owner said his three French bulldogs were stolen from his Princeton home.

According to an arrest report, several homeowners in the area sent police surveillance video via email.

That surveillance showed Rodriguez get into his 2022 Chevrolet Tahoe, drive a short distance, and then get into the dark Toyota Sienna, the report said.

Multiple homeowners in the area told detectives the Toyota Sienna had been seen in the area for two days before the incident took place and appeared to be watching the house, the report said.

On Friday, while on routine patrol, police responded to Rodriguez's house and took Martinez into custody, the arrest report said.

She was transported to the South District station where she invoked her rights and did not want to speak with investigators, the report said.

Martinez is facing charges of burglary of an unoccupied dwelling, grand theft in the third degree, animal cruelty with the intent to injure or kill and tampering with physical evidence, the arrest report said.

Rodriguez was arrested back in March and is facing charges of 3rd degree grand theft, animal cruelty, and trespassing property other than structure.