Woman arrested after sending bomb threat to Archdiocese of Miami: Police

A woman was arrested after police said she made a bomb threat to the Archdiocese of Miami that led to a church's evacuation.

Suhail Apiou, 45, was arrested Tuesday on charges of threatening to use a hoax weapon of mass destruction, making written or electronic threats to kill, do bodily injury or conduct a mass shooting or act of terrorism, an arrest report said.

Miami-Dade Corrections Suhail Apiou

According to the report, a priest at the Archdiocese of Miami in Miami Shores received a bomb threat through voicemail and email that detailed threats of burning down and blowing up St. Martha Church.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

The person who made the threats identified herself as Suhail Acevedo and left her phone number, the report said.

"I have a message for the Catholic Church. If you don't want your church to burn down to the ground, I suggest you call me today because I am pregnant with the holy conception," the voicemail said, according to the report.

The priest said he's received the email on Monday that depicted lab results for a pregnancy test, a photo of a certificate of baptism, and hieroglyphs with other messages citing the bible.

Miami Shores Police responded and evacuated St. Martha and the parish center. The church and facilities were swept but no explosives were found.

Police identified the caller as Apiou, who was a suspect in a similar Miami Beach case from March 16, the arrest report said.

Investigators found Apiou at Jackson South Hospital. After she was released from the hospital she was arrested and booked into jail.