Woman Arrested After Shooting Another Woman During Fight in Miami Beach

A woman has been arrested after shooting another woman on Collins Avenue Saturday.

The Miami Beach Police Department responded to a call of a possible shooting Saturday along the 1500 block of Collins Avenue in Miami Beach.

Officers found a woman with an apparent gunshot wound near her abdomen, police said.

Miami Beach Fire Rescue transported her to Jackson Memorial Hospital where she was listed in stable condition and is expected to recover.

On Sunday, officers took 26-year-old Ladijah Hollingsworth into custody after she admitted to being involved in the incident.

Hollingsworth was taken to the Miami Beach Police Department's Criminal Investigations Division where she confessed that she was intoxicated at the time of the shooting and was did have a concealed weapons permit when she was carrying the gun in her purse, police said.

The suspect also told detectives she knew the victim for about a year and a half and they currently did not like each other, police said.

According to the arrest report, Hollingsworth has been charged with battery/aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, firearm discharge in public, firearm use while under the influence, and carrying a concealed firearm without a permit.