Woman Arrested in 2019 Murder of Ex's Girlfriend in Miami: Police

Two years after a woman was fatally shot in Miami, another woman has been arrested on a first-degree murder charge in her killing, police said.

Wisemane Alcema, 35, was booked into the Miami-Dade jail Thursday following her arrest in the February 2019 killing of 27-year-old Briana Paschal, court and jail records showed.

According to an arrest affidavit, officers responded to a ShotSpotter alert in the area of Northwest 3rd Avenue and 14th Terrace around 6:45 a.m. on Feb. 18, 2019, and found Paschal lying in the roadway with multiple gunshot wounds.

Paschal was rushed to Jackson Memorial Hospital's Ryder Trauma Center where she was pronounced dead.

Paschal's girlfriend, who witnessed the killing, told investigators they were driving to work when their car was struck by a silver Honda Civic.

After the crash, they stopped and Paschal got out to see if their car was damaged and was getting back into their car when the driver of the Civic exited wearing a mask and shot Paschal multiple times, the affidavit said.

The masked shooter abandoned the Civic and got into a red car that was waiting at the scene and fled, the affidavit said.

Miami-Dade Corrections

Paschal's girlfriend couldn't identify the shooter but gave investigators a list of women she had previously been in a relationship with, which included Alcema, the affidavit said.

She also told detectives that Alcema had made verbal threats in the past, telling her "be careful with your girlfriend because she does voodoo and if I wanted to hurt her I can," the affidavit said.

According to the affidavit, a firearm was found in a street shortly after the shooting, along with four spent casings, a rubber glove, a hoodie and a ski mask.

Investigators found surveillance footage that showed someone in a red vehicle had dumped the items there, the affidavit said.

Other surveillance footage showed the Civic being moved into position to hit the victim's car from behind, and showed the crash and the shooting, the affidavit said.

Detectives discovered that the Civic had been reported stolen the day before the shooting in Delray beach, and the license plate on it had also been stolen in Fort Lauderdale, the affidavit said.

About a month after the shooting, Alcema reported that someone had stolen her red Kia, which matched the description of the vehicle that fled the murder scene, the affidavit said. It was later found submerged in a canal in Lauderdale Lakes.

When detectives reviewed data from Alcema's cellphone, it showed the phone had been in both areas near where the Civic and license plate were stolen, as well as near the canal where her Kia was found dumped, the affidavit said.

Alcema remained held without bond Friday, Miami-Dade jail records showed. Attorney information wasn't available.