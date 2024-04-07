Woman arrested in Key Largo after fleeing from Monroe County Sheriff's Office Deputies

A 46-year-old woman is now behind bars after fleeing and eluding a Monroe County Sheriff’s Office Deputy on Friday in Key Largo.

According to MCSO deputies, Camille Yvette Minnix was charged with fleeing and eluding, reckless driving possession of cocaine and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Minnix was driving at 70mph on a 45mph speed zone on U.S.1 near Mile Marker 102 when a deputy tried to stop her, a statement from MCSO said.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

Deputies say Minnix then drove into a residential neighborhood where she increased her speed and nearly hit a parked vehicle.

After stopping at Kingfish Street, Minnix was taken into custody, where they found small amounts of cocaine and the drug paraphernalia, the statement said.

No serious injuries were reported, according to Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.