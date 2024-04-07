Key Largo

Woman arrested in Key Largo after fleeing from Monroe County Sheriff's Office Deputies

The woman was also in possession of cocaine and drug paraphernalia when deputies made the arrest.

By NBC6

File image of a Monroe County Sheriff's Office vehicle
A 46-year-old woman is now behind bars after fleeing and eluding a Monroe County Sheriff’s Office Deputy on Friday in Key Largo.

According to MCSO deputies, Camille Yvette Minnix was charged with fleeing and eluding, reckless driving possession of cocaine and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Minnix was driving at 70mph on a 45mph speed zone on U.S.1 near Mile Marker 102 when a deputy tried to stop her, a statement from MCSO said.  

Deputies say Minnix then drove into a residential neighborhood where she increased her speed and nearly hit a parked vehicle.

After stopping at Kingfish Street, Minnix was taken into custody, where they found small amounts of cocaine and the drug paraphernalia, the statement said.

No serious injuries were reported, according to Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.

