Woman critical after car crashes into lake in Hialeah Gardens: Police

A woman was hospitalized in critical condition after a car crashed into a lake in Hialeah Gardens late Monday night.

The incident happened near the 9900 block of W. Okeechobee Road.

Miami-Dade Police officials said two women in their 70s were involved in a crash, and the vehicle they were in ended up in the lake.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded and one woman was taken to a local hospital in critical condition, officials said.

Footage showed the car being taken out of the lake by a tow truck after it appeared to have crashed through a fence.

Police haven't released the identities of the women or given any other details on the crash, which remains under investigation.