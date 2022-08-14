Woman Dead, Officer Hospitalized After Police-Involved Crash in Coconut Creek

The Broward Sheriff's Office Traffic Homicide Unit is investigating a fatal crash early Sunday morning involving a Coconut Creek police officer.

The Coconut Creek Police Department and Margate Fire Rescue responded to the scene of the crash that occurred shortly before 4 a.m. near the intersection of West Sample Road and Lyons Road.

The victim was transported to a nearby hospital where she was later pronounced dead.

Paramedics also transported the police officer involved in the crash to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The westbound lanes of Sample Road between Northwest 42nd Avenue and Lyons Road are closed until further notice. Motorists are asked to avoid the area and seek alternative routes.

This is developing story. Please check back on air and on the NBC 6 app for updates.