Woman Facing Charges in Hollywood Armed Burglary Incident

A woman was arrested after police say she tried to gain entry into a Hollywood home and pointed a firearm at one of the residents.

Hollywood police said 50-year-old Starr Wilson was caught on doorbell camera early morning on Dec. 3 in the 2200 block of Monroe Street.

She's allegedly seen furiously ringing the doorbell and banging on the door. Shaun Pereira said he heard the commotion and answered the door because he thought it was one of his tenants.

"I woke up right away. It woke me up," Pereira said. "I was like, whoa, whoa, whoa."

Pereira said he didn't know the woman, who also pointed a gun at his face when he opened his door.

Before police arrived, Wilson also allegedly went behind the house and broke the gate. She also allegedly went back to the home hours later and return a Christmas wreath and lights that were stolen.

"This doesn't make any sense. Is this a robbery or something?" Pereira said.

Wilson is awaiting trial and remains booked in Broward County's main jail. Attorney information was not available.