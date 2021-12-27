Woman Found Dead Inside Doral Home: Police

Police are investigating after a woman was found dead inside a Doral home Monday.
Officers responded to the scene just before 9 a.m. in the 10900 block of northwest 72nd Street.
Authorities said the woman worked as a housekeeper at the home and that the incident may have been domestic in nature.
The cause of the woman's death is currently unknown.
Local
The Miami-Dade Police Department and the City of Doral Police Department are handling the death investigation.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.