Woman Found Dead Inside Doral Home: Police

Police are investigating after a woman was found dead inside a Doral home Monday.

Officers responded to the scene just before 9 a.m. in the 10900 block of northwest 72nd Street.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

Authorities said the woman worked as a housekeeper at the home and that the incident may have been domestic in nature.

The cause of the woman's death is currently unknown.

The Miami-Dade Police Department and the City of Doral Police Department are handling the death investigation.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.