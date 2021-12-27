Doral

Woman Found Dead Inside Doral Home: Police

Police are investigating after a woman was found dead inside a Doral home Monday.

Officers responded to the scene just before 9 a.m. in the 10900 block of northwest 72nd Street.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

Authorities said the woman worked as a housekeeper at the home and that the incident may have been domestic in nature.

The cause of the woman's death is currently unknown.

Local

Wilton Manors 53 mins ago

2 Children Dead, Multiple Injured After Crash in Wilton Manors: Fire Officials

Miami-Dade County 2 hours ago

Man's Body Pulled From NW Miami-Dade Lake

The Miami-Dade Police Department and the City of Doral Police Department are handling the death investigation.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.

This article tagged under:

Doralhomicidedeath investigationDoral Police DepartmentMiami-Dade Police Department Homicide Bureau
Coronavirus Pandemic News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Investigations Responds Impact With Jackie Nespral NBCLX 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us