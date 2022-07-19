Woman Hospitalized, Dog Killed in Plantation House Fire

One woman was taken to the hospital and her dog died in an early morning fire that broke out Tuesday in Plantation.

Plantation Fire Rescue said crews responded to the home in the 9800 block of Northwest 6th Court just after 3 a.m. after reports of smoke coming from the area.

Crews found heavy smoke and flames coming from the front door and window and were told by a neighbor that the homeowner's dog was inside.

Plantation Fire Rescue entered the home, finding flames coming from the kitchen and zero visibility from the smoke. The found the dog named Max on the first floor, but he was unresponsive.

Stay informed about local news and weather during the hurricane season. Get the NBC 6 South Florida app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Crews attempted to perform CPR and give Max a special dog O2 mask, but he died at the scene. The homeowner, who was not identified, was taken to HCA Florida Westside Hospital after suffering from smoke inhalation.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.