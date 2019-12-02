Woman Hurt in Boat Explosion, Fire at Florida Marina

Authorities say one person was injured when a boat exploded at a Florida marina.

Citing the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office, news outlets report 50-year-old David Weil fueled up his fiberglass boat Sunday at a Largo marina. He told deputies that some fuel overflowed onto the boat, so he cleaned it up and attempted to start the ship.

The boat exploded, knocking him onto the dock and sending his 21-year-old daughter into the water. Weil pulled her from the waves. She was hospitalized with minor leg injuries. Weil’s wife and a family friend were near the boat when it exploded, knocking them off their feet. Neither was injured.

The burned and partially sunken boat was removed from the water, which deputies said had about 100 gallons of fuel spilled into it.

