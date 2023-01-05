Woman Injured, 2 Puppies Killed in Florida City House Fire

A Thursday morning house fire in Florida City sent one person to the hospital and left a family's two puppies dead, the homeowner said.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue said the fire broke out just after 7:30 a.m. at a home in the 800 block of Northwest 12th Street.

Crews were able to put out the blaze and transported the person, who was not identified, to the hospital.

Miami-Dade Animal Services was called to the scene after several animals were found inside.

The homeowner said he and his family, including six kids, were able to get out in time but two of their puppies died in the fire.

The homeowner said his mother-in-law, who is on oxygen, noticed small flames in a room so he went to grab some water to put them out. When he came back, it had erupted into a full-on fire with thick smoke.

He said his mother-in-law was taken to the hospital for smoke inhalation.

“All of a sudden the fire started in my mother-in-law’s room. Normally her oxygen machine when you unplug it goes 'beep beep beep.' So I heard it through the living room and then two of my kids were in there sleeping with their grandmother and one of them came out and said 'daddy, something is on fire,'" said the homeowner. "I ran in and it was small. I ran to grab a bucket and tried to fill it up at least halfway but by the time I got back, it was out of control. Words can’t explain."

The cause of the fire is under investigation.