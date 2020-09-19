Woman Injured After Small Plane Misses Runway at Fort Lauderdale Airport

One passenger suffered minor injuries after a charter plane missed the runway while trying to land at Fort Lauderdale Executive Airport on Saturday.

Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue said the incident took place just before noon when the plane was arriving. Officials said the plane at issues with its motors and missed the runway.

Eight people were on board, with one woman suffering minor injures. She was treated at the scene.

Officials have not released additional information on the incident as the investigation continues.