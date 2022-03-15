Woman is 2nd Suspect Facing Murder Charge in Homestead Drug Deal Robbery Shootout

A woman who was wounded when an attempted robbery of a suspected drug dealer in Homestead ended in a shootout that left two men dead has been arrested, police said.

Angela Marie Stathopulos, 21, was arrested Monday on second-degree murder and armed robbery conspiracy charges, an arrest report said.

One of her alleged accomplices, 25-year-old Surabis Alonso, was arrested earlier this month on a second-degree murder charge.

Miami-Dade Corrections

According to the arrest report, Stathopulos had contacted 23-year-old Frank Pedro Orama and arranged to buy drugs from him for $7,200.

Orama gave Stathopulos a location to meet and Stathopulos told Orama she was coming just with herself and her baby, the report said.

But Stathopulos drove from Hallandale Beach with Alonso and another man, 23-year-old Mario Castillo, in the backseat armed with firearms, the report said.

The trio didn't have the $7,200 and were planning to rob Orama, the report said.

The group arrived at the location in the 20800 block of Southwest 234th Street, and while Stathopulos was talking with Orama, Alonso and Castillo got out of the car and starting shooting at Orama, who returned fire, the report said.

Orama and Castillo were killed in the shootout, and Stathopulos was hit by gunfire while she was in the car, the report said.

Stathopulos was hospitalized in critical condition but survived.

Alonso and Stathopulos remained held without bond Tuesday, Miami-Dade jail records showed. Attorney information wasn't available.