Woman Killed, 3 Others Hospitalized After Fort Lauderdale Crash

The crash happened just before 5:30 a.m. Sunday in the 1200 block of Northwest 23rd Avenue and involved two vehicles, Fort Lauderdale Police officials said

Police are investigating a crash in Fort Lauderdale that left one woman dead and three others hospitalized.

The crash happened just before 5:30 a.m. Sunday in the 1200 block of Northwest 23rd Avenue and involved two vehicles, Fort Lauderdale Police officials said.

One woman was pronounced dead at the scene, and three others were taken to Broward Health Medical Center where they were in stable condition, officials said.

The identities of the victims weren't released.

The police department's traffic homicide unit is investigating the crash.

