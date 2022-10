A woman who was hospitalized after a shooting Tuesday in Gladeview has died, police said.

Miami-Dade Police officers responded to the area of NW 77th Street and 16th Avenue, where they found the woman suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.

She was taken to Ryder Trauma Center, where police said she died from her injuries. Police have not released the victim's identity.

Police said a subject was detained, but did not release additional details.