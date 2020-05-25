Woman Killed, Man Critical After 2-Car Crash in NW Miami-Dade

A woman was killed and a man critically injured in a violent crash in northwest Miami-Dade Monday morning.

The crash happened in Brownsville in the area of Northwest 19th Avenue and 54th Street, Miami-Dade Police officials said.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded and pronounced the woman, who was in one of the vehicles, dead at the scene.

A man who was in the second vehicle was rushed to Jackson Memorial Hospital's Ryder Trauma Center in critical condition, officials said.

Authorities haven't released the identities of the man or woman.

The cause of the crash is being investigated.