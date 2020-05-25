Miami-Dade

Woman Killed, Man Critical After 2-Car Crash in NW Miami-Dade

The cause of the crash is being investigated

NBC 6

Scene of a fatal crash in NW MIami-Dade on May 25, 2020.

" data-ellipsis="false">

A woman was killed and a man critically injured in a violent crash in northwest Miami-Dade Monday morning.

The crash happened in Brownsville in the area of Northwest 19th Avenue and 54th Street, Miami-Dade Police officials said.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded and pronounced the woman, who was in one of the vehicles, dead at the scene.

Local

Florida 55 mins ago

Felon Facing Charges After Streaming Video of Himself Arrested in Florida

Daytona Beach 23 hours ago

Police Respond to Large Crowds, Shooting in Florida Beach

A man who was in the second vehicle was rushed to Jackson Memorial Hospital's Ryder Trauma Center in critical condition, officials said.

Authorities haven't released the identities of the man or woman.

The cause of the crash is being investigated.

This article tagged under:

Miami-DadeBrownsville
Coronavirus Pandemic News Local US & World NBCLX Decision 2020 Impact With Jackie Nespral Weather Weather alerts Video Investigations Responds 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community Making A Difference Voices With Jawan Strader
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us