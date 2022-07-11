Woman Late for Flight Arrested at MIA After Refusing to Get Off Plane: Cops

A woman who was late for her flight was arrested after she refused to get off the plane at Miami International Airport, police said.

Skylar Shiffon Pollard, 29, was arrested Sunday on charges of disorderly conduct and violating a designated operational area of an airport, an arrest report said.

According to the report, Pollard, of Battle Creek, Michigan, was late for her Spirit Airlines flight which was already closed for boarding.

Miami-Dade Corrections

Stay informed about local news and weather during the hurricane season. Get the NBC 6 South Florida app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Despite being late, Pollard ignored boarding security procedures and boarded the plane, the report said.

Spirit employees asked Pollard to de-plane and go through security measures but she refused, so the employees called police, the report said.

When officers arrived, Pollard continued refusing to de-plane, and was given a trespass warning but didn't comply, the report said.

As a result, all of the passengers had to de-board the plane before Pollard was arrested, the report said.

"The incident caused delays to airport scheduling and functions," the report said.

Pollard was booked into jail. Attorney information wasn't available.