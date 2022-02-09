Woman Posed as Immigration Agent, Scammed Victims: Hialeah Police

A South Florida woman is accused of impersonating a federal immigration agent and telling victims she could expedite their immigration documents and needs for a price.

Police said Isabel Robaina, 55, of Key Largo, would go to religious parties and tell people she could help them on the path to becoming a U.S. citizen.

Robaina would charge the victims, pocket the money, and then make up excuses for delayed documents, an arrest report said. All in all, she stole about $15,000 from her victims, police said.

Sandra Acebo said she met Robaina at a santeria party, where the suspect also brought her fake badge and told people she was a supervisor.

"The people right now are destroyed, emotionally destroyed," Acebo said.

Robaina faces charges of falsely impersonating an officer and third-degree grand theft.

Hialeah Police say to contact them if you believe you are a victim of this suspect, regardless of your immigration status.