Woman riding bicycle struck and killed by hit-and-run driver in Cooper City: BSO

Authorities are investigating a hit-and-run in Cooper City that killed a woman who was riding a bicycle.

The incident happened around 11:40 p.m. Sunday in the 9500 block of Sheridan Street.

Watch NBC6 free wherever you are > WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

Broward Sheriff's Office officials said Wendy Carpenter was riding her bicycle westbound on Sheridan Street on the outside edge of the roadway as the driver of a 2020 Acura TLX approached from behind.

As the driver approached, he failed to move over and hit Carpenter with the front passenger side of the Acura, officials said.

Get local news you need to know to start your day with NBC 6's News Headlines newsletter. > SIGN UP SIGN UP

Carpenter was thrown from the bicycle as the driver fled the scene, officials said.

Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue responded and brought Carpenter to Memorial Regional Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

A witness who saw the collision followed the 37-year-old driver to Pembroke Pines. Deputies responded and obtained a search warrant to seize the vehicle, officials said.

Officials haven't said what charges the driver may face but said the incident remains under investigation.