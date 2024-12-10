Broward County

Woman riding bicycle struck and killed by hit-and-run driver in Cooper City: BSO

Wendy Carpenter was killed in the Sunday night crash

By NBC6

Authorities are investigating a hit-and-run in Cooper City that killed a woman who was riding a bicycle.

The incident happened around 11:40 p.m. Sunday in the 9500 block of Sheridan Street.

Broward Sheriff's Office officials said Wendy Carpenter was riding her bicycle westbound on Sheridan Street on the outside edge of the roadway as the driver of a 2020 Acura TLX approached from behind.

As the driver approached, he failed to move over and hit Carpenter with the front passenger side of the Acura, officials said.

Carpenter was thrown from the bicycle as the driver fled the scene, officials said.

Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue responded and brought Carpenter to Memorial Regional Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

A witness who saw the collision followed the 37-year-old driver to Pembroke Pines. Deputies responded and obtained a search warrant to seize the vehicle, officials said.

Officials haven't said what charges the driver may face but said the incident remains under investigation.

