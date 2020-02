A woman was taken to the hospital after she was shot in what appears to be a road rage incident Friday on County Line Road between Miami Gardens and Miramar.

Paramedics responded to the scene after 4:30 p.m. east of Northwest 27th Avenue.

The second occupant in the woman's vehicle was unharmed.

The woman's condition was unknown. It's unclear what led up to the shooting.

The suspect fled from the incident, police said.

This is a developing story. Check back with NBC 6 for updates.