Miami-Dade

Woman Found Shot to Death at El Portal Apartment: Miami-Dade Police

Dominique Lemons, a 36-year-old mother of four, was found bleeding at the front door of her apartment

By NBC 6

NBC Universal, Inc.

Police are investigating after a woman was found shot to death at her El Portal apartment Monday.

Officers arrived at the scene near the 500 block of Northeast 83rd Street just after 9:30 p.m. after reports of a shooting in the area.

Dominique Lemons, 36, was found bleeding outside of her second-floor apartment, her sister said.

"We were supposed to be going to the store when I came home," said Lady, Lemons' sister. "She was laying on the ground and I tried to hold her up to keep the blood from her bleeding."

A neighbor said she heard three loud gunshots.

"I was scared, and I come on outside when the cop came, and she was laying there," neighbor Betty Paine said.

Lemons is the mother of four children and worked at 7-Eleven, according to family members.

"She didn't bother nobody; she went to work, and she came home," Lady said. "She didn't even come out of her house. If somebody had a problem she would come out and try to help you." 

Police have not released any information on the shooter involved.

Anyone with information is asked to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.

This article tagged under:

Miami-DadeMiami-Dade CountyEl Portal
