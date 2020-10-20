Broward County

Woman Sought After Man Shot and Killed in Hollywood: Police

The female suspect and the victim knew each other but their relationship was unknown, police said

NBC 6

Police are searching for a woman who they believe fatally shot a man in Hollywood Tuesday morning.

The shooting happened shortly before 9 a.m. at a parking lot in the 6700 block of Johnson Street, Hollywood Police spokesman Christian Lata said.

Officers responded to the scene and found the man shot, Lata said. He was taken to Memorial Regional Hospital where he later died. His identity wasn't released.

The female suspect and the victim knew each other but their relationship was unknown, Lata said.

Lata said the shooting was an isolated incident but nearby schools had been placed on lockdown as a precaution.

Officers are still searching for the woman, and the shooting remains under investigation.

