Woman stabbed customer over bad pizza delivery tip in Kissimmee: Authorities

The suspect, 22-year-old Brianna Alvelo, allegedly “became upset about the amount of tip she received” and went back to the victim’s room at Riviera Motel located at 2248 E Irlo Bronson Memorial Highway. 

A woman allegedly stabbed one person multiple times in Kissimmee over a bad tip for pizza delivery, according to the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office. 

The victim had ordered pizza from a local restaurant on Dec. 22, authorities said. 

That’s when she and a man with a gun allegedly forced their way into the room, and Alvelo stabbed one of the victims multiple times. 

The suspects allegedly also took items from the room, authorities said. 

Alvelo is accused of home invasion with a firearm, attempted murder, kidnapping and aggravated assault. 

At a bond hearing, the prosecution said: "State believes that this is a punishable by life offense… There should be no bond set and it should not be set for the pre-trial detention hearing."" 

The male suspect has not been identified. Anyone with information should call authorities at (800) 423-8477.

