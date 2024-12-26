Woman stabbed customer over bad pizza delivery tip in Kissimmee: Authorities

A woman allegedly stabbed one person multiple times in Kissimmee over a bad tip for pizza delivery, according to the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office.

The victim had ordered pizza from a local restaurant on Dec. 22, authorities said.

Watch NBC6 free wherever you are > WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

The suspect, 22-year-old Brianna Alvelo, allegedly “became upset about the amount of tip she received” and went back to the victim’s room at Riviera Motel located at 2248 E Irlo Bronson Memorial Highway.

That’s when she and a man with a gun allegedly forced their way into the room, and Alvelo stabbed one of the victims multiple times.

Get local news you need to know to start your day with NBC 6's News Headlines newsletter. > SIGN UP SIGN UP

The suspects allegedly also took items from the room, authorities said.

Alvelo is accused of home invasion with a firearm, attempted murder, kidnapping and aggravated assault.

At a bond hearing, the prosecution said: "State believes that this is a punishable by life offense… There should be no bond set and it should not be set for the pre-trial detention hearing.""

The male suspect has not been identified. Anyone with information should call authorities at (800) 423-8477.