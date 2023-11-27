Woman stabs boyfriend in eye with rabies needle for looking at other women: Police

A woman was arrested Saturday in Miami for allegedly stabbing her boyfriend in the eye with a rabies needle for looking at other women, police said.

Sandra Jimenez, 44, is facing an aggravated battery charge for the attack that police say was over an ongoing argument with her boyfriend.

Miami-Dade Corrections Sandra Jimenez

Jimenez allegedly jumped on top of her boyfriend, who was lying on the couch in their Miami home, and stabbed him in the right eyelid with a rabies needle that was for their dogs, police said.

She then left after realizing what she had done, police said, and the victim called police and was transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital.

Officers later found Jimenez sleeping in her car and took her into custody. She allegedly told police her boyfriend's injuries were self-inflicted.

Jimenez appeared in bond court Monday, where a judge found probable cause and ordered her to stay away from her boyfriend. Her bond was set at $7,500 and she was granted house arrest and appointed a public defender.