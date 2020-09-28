Florida

Woman Stabs Boyfriend Near Orlando Before Dying After Being Hit by Truck: Police

The Orange County Sheriff's Office reports the 30-year-old woman and her 27-year-old boyfriend got into an argument and pulled over along Interstate 4

452085701
Getty Images

Florida authorities say a woman stabbed her boyfriend on an interstate highway, and then was killed when she ran in front of a tractor trailer truck early Saturday.

The Orange County Sheriff's Office reports the 30-year-old woman and her 27-year-old boyfriend got into an argument and pulled over along Interstate 4.

The Orlando Sentinel reports the woman broke a bottle and struck the man as they were on the shoulder of the highway.

Local

Decision 2020 Sep 26

Florida Voters Already Casting Ballots in Presidential Race

Miami Marlins 9 hours ago

Marlins Beat Yanks 5-0 for Winning Season, Face Cubs

The Florida Highway Patrol said the woman then ran into the path of a truck driven by a 50-year-old Dundee man.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene. The truck driver did not sustain any injuries in the crash, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

FloridaOrlandointerstate 4
Coronavirus Pandemic News Local US & World NBCLX Decision 2020 Impact With Jackie Nespral PolitiFact Weather Hurricane Season Weather alerts Investigations Responds 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community Voices With Jawan Strader
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us