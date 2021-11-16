Woman Struck and Killed by Tractor-Trailer in Miami

Police are investigating after a woman was struck and killed by a tractor-trailer in Miami Tuesday morning.

Miami Police officials said officers responded to a pedestrian struck by a vehicle in the area of Northwest 14th Avenue and Northwest North River Drive.

When they arrived, the officers found a woman who had been struck by the tractor-trailer, which appeared to have been exiting a building.

The woman, believed to be between 30 and 40 years old, was pronounced dead at the scene. Her name wasn't released.

Units resounded to the area of NW 14th av / NW North River dr reference a Pedestrian Hit. Units located a female approximately 30-40 years of age. Fire Rescue and Traffic Homicide responded to the scene. The investigation is ongoing. Expect Delays and avoid the area.LA85 pic.twitter.com/ogIVco7thk — Miami PD (@MiamiPD) November 16, 2021

Police said fire rescue and traffic homicide responded to the scene, and an investigation was ongoing.

