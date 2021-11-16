Miami

Woman Struck and Killed by Tractor-Trailer in Miami

By NBC 6

NBC 6

Police are investigating after a woman was struck and killed by a tractor-trailer in Miami Tuesday morning.

Miami Police officials said officers responded to a pedestrian struck by a vehicle in the area of Northwest 14th Avenue and Northwest North River Drive.

When they arrived, the officers found a woman who had been struck by the tractor-trailer, which appeared to have been exiting a building.

The woman, believed to be between 30 and 40 years old, was pronounced dead at the scene. Her name wasn't released.

Police said fire rescue and traffic homicide responded to the scene, and an investigation was ongoing.

This article tagged under:

MiamiMiami-Dade County
