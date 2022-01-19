Woman Struck and Killed by Train in Deerfield Beach

Authorities are investigating after a woman was struck and killed by a train in Deerfield Beach early Wednesday morning.

Broward Sheriff's Office officials said they received a call about a pedestrian hit by a train shortly before 4 a.m. in the area of Southeast 4th Street and South Dixie Highway.

Deputies and fire rescue crews responded and found the woman, who was pronounced dead at the scene. Her identity wasn't released.

Traffic homicide detectives are investigating the incident, and Florida East Coast Railway and Railroad police were also contacted, officials said.

