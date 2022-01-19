Broward County

Woman Struck and Killed by Train in Deerfield Beach

Broward Sheriff's Office officials said they received a call about a pedestrian hit by a train shortly before 4 a.m. in the area of Southeast 4th Street and South Dixie Highway

By NBC 6

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

Authorities are investigating after a woman was struck and killed by a train in Deerfield Beach early Wednesday morning.

Broward Sheriff's Office officials said they received a call about a pedestrian hit by a train shortly before 4 a.m. in the area of Southeast 4th Street and South Dixie Highway.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

Deputies and fire rescue crews responded and found the woman, who was pronounced dead at the scene. Her identity wasn't released.

Traffic homicide detectives are investigating the incident, and Florida East Coast Railway and Railroad police were also contacted, officials said.

Local

Florida 2 hours ago

Florida Man Ambushed Jogger, Planned to Kill Him: Deputies

Florida 4 hours ago

Proposed Bill Would Make National Anthem Mandatory Before Florida Pro Games

Check back with NBC 6 for updates.

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

Broward CountyBrowardDeerfield Beach
Coronavirus Pandemic News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Investigations Responds Impact With Jackie Nespral NBCLX 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us