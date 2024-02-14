Woman struck and killed by truck while pushing stroller in Miami, child hospitalized

A woman who was pushing a stroller was struck and killed by a truck in Miami while the child she was with was rushed to the hospital Wednesday, officials said.

The incident happened in the area of Biscayne Boulevard and Northeast 22nd Street in Edgewater. Footage from the scene showed the damaged stroller laying on the roadway next to the truck.

Miami Police officials said the woman was struck and became pinned under the truck. She was later pronounced dead at the scene.

The child she was pushing in the stroller was alert and crying when they were taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital, officials said.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

UPDATE: Road closures are NE 19 to 23 Streets on Biscayne Boulevard. MV https://t.co/98ywxDKuaj — Miami PD (@MiamiPD) February 14, 2024

No other information was immediately known.

Check back with NBC6 for updates.