Woman Who Survived Rollover Crash Told Not to Drive

"No driving" is one of the conditions that a Broward judge listed for a woman jailed after a rollover crash in Fort Lauderdale.

Sarah Elizabeth Manescalchi, 43, was arrested after her vehicle drove down an embankment, hit some trees, and flipped at Federal Highway and Interstate 595 near the airport, the Broward Sheriff’s Office said.

It happened about 4 a.m. Tuesday and Manescalchi was taken to Broward Health Medical Center for treatment of minor injuries, said sheriff’s spokesman Carey Codd.

BSO

Stay informed about local news and weather during the hurricane season. Get the NBC 6 South Florida app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Two men who witnessed the crash pulled over and helped free her.

"Me and another guy got out of our cars and came over to help and she was banging on the window," said one good Samaritan named Lonnie. "Thank God, she wasn't as banged up. If you look at the crash [scene] it doesn't look good."

She was charged with her third DUI in more than 10 years and with causing property damage, records show.

At Manescalchi’s first court appearance Wednesday, Broward Circuit Judge Phoebee Francois told her not to get behind the wheel of a vehicle if she gets out of jail.

“You’re not going to do any driving, whatsoever, while you are out,” Francois said.

The judge also set bonds totaling $5,000 and ordered Manescalchi to wear a GPS ankle monitor and get random urine tests if she’s released from the Broward County Jail.

She was arrested in 2017 and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill, records show.

According to that arrest report, she threatened her children with a knife and threatened to kill herself before driving off. She later told police she didn’t want to harm anyone and was just upset about her divorce.