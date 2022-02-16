Woman Who'd Been Shot and Infant Found in Submerged Car in Pompano Beach Canal

Authorities are investigating the death of a woman who was found shot inside a car that was found in a Pompano Beach canal early Wednesday, after an infant was safely rescued from the vehicle.

Broward Sheriff's Office officials said deputies responded to the area of Northwest 8th Street and Northwest 10th Avenue around 2:30 a.m. after receiving a call about a car in a canal.

Deputies found a partially submerged Chevrolet Camaro with a woman and infant inside.

The baby girl was in a car seat and was unharmed.

But the woman, who'd been shot, was given CPR at the scene and rushed to Broward Health North hospital where she died from her injuries, officials said.

The woman's identity wasn't released, and officials said she wasn't the infant's mother.

The infant was checked out at the hospital and is now with relatives, officials said.

Homicide investigators are trying to put together what led up to the incident. Footage showed detectives and dive team members at the scene and going into the canal.

No other information was immediately known.

