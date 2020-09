Authorities are investigating after a woman's body was found floating in a canal in Dania Beach Friday.

The discovery was made around 9:30 a.m. in the Dania Cut-off Canal near the 300 block of Northeast 3rd Avenue, Broward Sheriff's Office officials said.

Marine and dive team units responded to remove the body, officials said.

Crime scene and homicide detectives are investigating, and the medical examiner is working to identify the victim and determine a cause of death, officials said.