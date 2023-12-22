Miami-Dade County

Woman's body found floating near Miami Seaquarium at Virginia Key

Footage showed the body in the back of a police boat covered by a yellow tarp

By NBC6

NBC Universal, Inc.

Police are investigating after a woman's body was found floating in waters near the Miami Seaquarium Friday morning.

The discovery was made not far from the Virginia Key attraction.

Miami-Dade Police confirmed a woman's body was found but have given no other details.

The incident remains under investigation.

