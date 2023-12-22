Woman's body found floating near Miami Seaquarium at Virginia Key

Police are investigating after a woman's body was found floating in waters near the Miami Seaquarium Friday morning.

The discovery was made not far from the Virginia Key attraction.

Footage showed the body in the back of a police boat covered by a yellow tarp.

Miami-Dade Police confirmed a woman's body was found but have given no other details.

The incident remains under investigation.

Check back with NBC6 for updates.