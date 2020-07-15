Women Arrested After Attacking Employees at Fort Lauderdale Airport: BSO

Three women were arrested after deputies say they attacked airline employees at a South Florida airport in an incident that was caught on camera.

Broward Sheriff’s deputies responded to a disturbance Tuesday night at a Spirit Airlines gate inside Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport’s terminal four.

Deputies say the women were upset after their flight to Philadelphia was delayed. Cellphone video shows the group attacking airline employees, hurling various items and then rushing behind the counter.

The women punched and kicked the airline employees and hit them with phones, shoes, full water bottles, metal boarding signs and even food, deputies wrote in the arrest forms.

Philadelphia residents Tymaya Wright, 20; Danaysha Dixon, 22; and Keira Ferguson, 21, were arrested and charged with battery, according to BSO. Wright faces an additional charge of petit theft. Attorney information was not available.

In a statement, Spirit Airlines said three of their employees sustained minor injures.

"We thank our team members for their professionalism and quick actions, and we also thank the Broward Sheriff’s Office for their assistance at the Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport (Tuesday)," the statement read. "Three guests became combative following a delayed flight, and they were arrested for physically assaulting our team members. Three of our team members sustained minor injuries. This violent behavior is completely unacceptable and has absolutely no place in airports or any other place of business. We will not tolerate abusive behavior of any kind."