Women of Tomorrow Empowers At-Risk Teen Girls Through Mentorship, College Scholarships

Women of Tomorrow raises up the next generation of women through mentorships, community and college scholarships for at-risk teenage girls. Since it’s birth in 1997, the non-profit organization has given over 8 million college scholarships and helped over 25,000 girls.

"We expose young women to the possibilities that are out there for them and they we provide them with the resources to live out the dream," said Jennifer Valoppi, a former NBC 6 anchor and founder of Women of Tomorrow.

Mentors include lawyers, doctors, entrepreneurs and more. School coordinators choose who they think would benefit most from the program. One to two mentors are then assigned per group with up to 10 or 30 girls in each cohort.

"I think the only reason why I was able to graduate high school was because of Women of Tomorrow because I had my second family in women of tomorrow," said Nathalie Mora, a Woman of Tomorrow alumna and head veterinary technician at Miami Veterinary Hospital.

Stay informed about local news and weather during the hurricane season. Get the NBC 6 South Florida app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Mora is just one of many whose own story is marked by heartache and triumph.

"My brother had just gotten stabbed in front of me, and I basically had him in my arms and that’s when I just stopped going to class because I was having to pretend like I was okay but I was not," she said.

Both Mora and her brother were both hospitalized. Mora was subsequently diagnosed with depression. However, her life turned around when she least expected.

"My friends in WOT, who I'm still friends with to this day, they were there for me and went to go see me. I felt so alone, but with them I felt like I wasn't alone anymore." said Mora.

Mora won a four-year college scholarship through WOT and she graduated from Florida International University. From thinking she would not graduate high school, she’s now chasing her dreams, studying to apply for vet school.

You too can be a part of women of tomorrow. The organization has school coordinators in over 160 public schools from Miami-Dade, Broward and Palm Beach school districts.

"We know we can change and save lives. Women of Tomorrow was born at NBC 6 and Telemundo in 1997 and we're grateful they help us change the world one women at a time." said Valoppi.