World's first pickleball stadium to open in Fort Lauderdale in 2024

The pickleball boom in South Florida is real and this year the world's first pickleball stadium is set to open in Fort Lauderdale.

Pickleball is a fast-paced, low-impact sport that’s taking the world by storm.

Invented in 1965 by Joel Pritchard, Bill Bell and Barney McCallum in Seattle, the sport was created as a summer activity for children.

In recent years, however, pickleball has evolved into one of the fastest-growing sports in the country with at least 4.8 million pickleball players nationwide.

In fact, on Saturday, January 13 and Sunday, January 14 The Pickle Games Miami is coming to the Miami Marine Stadium where visitors will be able to test their skills in a series of tournament competitions across 100 courts.

City of Fort Lauderdale, however, is partnering with The Fort, for a brand new venue taking over Snyder Park this year that will offer a 4,000 square foot event space with 43 professional pickleball courts, 14 of which will be weatherproofed so players can keep playing no matter what South Florida weather throws at them.

The space will also have a fitness and recovery center and a pro shop.

Opening sometime in 2024, The Fort will be located at 3299 SW 4th Avenue in Fort Lauderdale.

"We’re building more than just a pickleball club; it's a community hub where locals find their second home, and tourists discover a true slice of South Florida's lifestyle," said Co-Founder and CEO of The Fort, Brad Tuckman. "Pickleball is more than just a sport; it's a social experience that brings people together. Our goal is to create a space where everyone can be themselves, play, laugh, eat, drink, and, most importantly, form lasting friendships."

Aside from participating in competitive pickleball, visitors will also be able to enjoy The Lakehouse which offers a signature drink, food, and watersports. Visitors can even try their hand at bocce, cornhole, table tennis or one of their golf simulators.

According to Tuckman, The Fort will grand open before the first major pro tour stop (APP) in December 2024.

"Whether you're a seasoned pro, a casual player, or someone who's just looking to enjoy the game, we've got it all. At The Fort, we're not just playing pickleball; we're elevating the entire pickleball experience," Tuckman said.